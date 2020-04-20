Making the cut! Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff and her fiancé, Chris Marek, revealed that they will invite the reality star’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, to their upcoming wedding.

“It’s not like they’re not going to be invited,” Amy, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the TLC series this month. In response, Marek, 55, noted that they “have the impression that it’s not something” Matt, 58, and Chandler, 52 are likely “interested” in attending.

“They’re welcome if they’d like to come,” Marek continued. “We don’t want anyone coming to our wedding out of obligation. The wedding is supposed to be about good friends and close family. I like Matt; I get along with him fine — and Caryn. But we’re not friends that hang out. We don’t do things together.”

Amy chimed in, “I just don’t want to invite someone because we’re inviting them. They would be invited, but I wouldn’t expect them to come because of what they expressed in the past. But the past is the past. Things can change in the future. We’ll see.”

Amy admitted that she “would not expect” to score an invitation from Matt and Chandler if the duo were to ever tie the knot. “You want to start your new relationship with the people that are going to be part of [it],” she explained, noting that she would only attend “out of just support for my kids” and to “wish” her former spouse the best on his new chapter.

Amy and Matt were married from 1987 to 2016. Together, the exes are the parents of Zach Roloff, 29, Jeremy Roloff, 29, Molly Roloff, 26, and Jacob Roloff, 23.

Matt publicized his romance with Chandler in 2017. Meanwhile, Amy and Marek announced their engagement in September 2019.

While speaking to Us this month, the engaged pair confirmed that their wedding will take place in the summer of 2021. Amy also teased how her dynamic with Chandler has progressed throughout season 20.

“I think they get better and I’m hoping over time they’ll continue to get better, but I would not say I’m friends with her,” she admitted. “To me, there’s enough history there that that would take a very, very long time. But like Matt [does with Chris], I’ll still be respectful and cordial to her. She’s going to be around my kids, my grandkids. This is who Matt, knowing someone for quite some time, will probably eventually marry.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi