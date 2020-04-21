It’s all real! Chris Marek and Amy Roloff announced their engagement in September 2019, but the proposal is just now playing out on Little People, Big World.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, April 21, episode, Roloff, 55, has no idea what Marek, 55, is planning for their three-year anniversary dinner — and he’s very nervous.

“The last three years with Amy have been wonderful and I see a future with Amy but as far as how the actual proposal will go, I still don’t have it quite figured out — exactly what I’m gonna say and how I’m gonna do and it how its all gonna play out,” he says in the clip. “The ring is stashed in the car, it’s in the console!”

Luckily, the proposal went smoothly — ish. However, if they could do it again, Marek wouldn’t have the cameras there.

“I’m glad that I never have to do that again. Let me put it that way,” he told Us exclusively about the emotional moment. “The words didn’t come. I couldn’t speak. I did not come off near as smooth and eloquent as I had hoped.”

In fact, the Idaho native said “in a way” the experience was a “horrible” one since he got so choked up while asking Roloff, 55, to marry him — and he’s not thrilled for others to see that.

“After it was over, I really regretted that the cameras were there because I didn’t like anyone else seeing it,” he admitted. “I wasn’t expecting those waves of emotion to overtake me like that. I was sorry that there were other people that got to see that.”

Roloff was shocked and emotional by proposal too.

“I was not expecting this one iota,” she told Us. “I thought for sure, ‘No, this is too obvious. He’s not going to do it on this third-year anniversary. We’ll still have a great time. It’ll all be nice and we’re going to look forward to continuing on and everything and maybe he’ll surprise me, like everyone else, during the holidays or something, I don’t know.’ I was totally blown away. … It was a huge surprise.

For more on their wedding, set for 2021, watch our exclusive interview above.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi