Love and marriage? Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and fiancé Chris Marek have been under the microscope since they started dating.

After three years together, the lovebirds got engaged on their anniversary on September 19, 2019. The proposal took place at the couple’s go-to restaurant in Oregon, which they’ve frequented since their first anniversary.

“I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it,” Roloff told Us Weekly exclusively after her man got down on one knee.

The two were first linked in 2016, after Roloff’s divorce from Matt Roloff was finalized that same year.

Amy and Matt were married for 27 years — they share four kids, twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly and son Jacob — before they split in 2014.

Since moving on with Marek, Amy’s family — including her ex-husband — have been vocal about her relationship.

“Everybody would tell you he really is good for Amy,” Matt told Us exclusively in April 2020. “He treats her very, very well. From what we can tell, they’re really good together.”

He added: “They enjoy each other’s company, and they have fun. So I’m very, very happy for them and hope to give them all my blessings in the world.”

Zach told Us exclusively in April 2020 that he is “excited” for his mom and her new chapter of life and love.

“She has someone, a companion that she will be with for probably the rest of her life,” the reality TV star told Us. “Chris is a great guy. Him and me really get along.”

Scroll down to see everything the Roloff family has said about Amy and Marek’s relationship.