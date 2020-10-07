Not so fast! Amy Roloff and Chris Marek aren’t walking down the aisle just yet after postponing their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think they put a lot of that on hold right now,” Roloff’s son Zach Roloff exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 6, while promoting Little People, Big World.

Zach, 30, explained that “no venues” seem to be accepting dates right now, which has slowed down the couple’s progress.

“They want to get married next summer,” he said. “But I think it’s, yeah, I think all that’s on hold for a second.”

Marek, 56, proposed to Amy — who shares Zach, Jeremy Roloff, 30, Molly Roloff, 27, and Jacob Roloff, 23, with ex-husband Matt Roloff — in September 2019.

Despite their rocky past with Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, Amy, 56, and Marek told Us in April that the couple are welcome at the wedding.

“It’s not like they’re not going to be invited,” Amy said at the time.

Marek, for his part, explained that they “have the impression that it’s not something” Matt, 59, and Chandler, 53, are likely to be “interested” in attending.

“They’re welcome if they’d like to come,” he continued. “We don’t want anyone coming to our wedding out of obligation. The wedding is supposed to be about good friends and close family. I like Matt; I get along with him fine — and Caryn. But we’re not friends that hang out. We don’t do things together.”

Amy, who filed for divorce from Matt in June 2015, added: “They would be invited, but I wouldn’t expect them to come because of what they expressed in the past. But the past is the past. Things can change in the future. We’ll see.”

Zach told Us this month, however, that things are good between his parents now that his mom has distanced herself from the farm.

“I think they’re getting along fine. They don’t obviously see each other a lot. There’s no reason for them to really interact,” the father of two said. “It’s [just] like family events.”

The group has been together recently for their annual pumpkin season festival, which Zach said his mom has been “participating” in on the farm.

“I think it’s all calm right now,” he added.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi