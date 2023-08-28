He wasn’t the one who got the final rose, but she got the diamond ring! Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard are officially engaged.

Brown, 28, announced the engagement via Instagram on Monday, August 28. “So happy. i love our steady love. ❤️,” she captioned photos via Instagram of herself posing with Woolard, 32, while showing off a sparkling diamond ring.

The two were first romantically linked in January 2021 when they were spotted on different outings in Nashville and Los Angeles. After they were photographed holding hands, an insider told Us Weekly that the new relationship was going very well. “They seem like a great match,” the source explained.

“They’re both from the south. He’s into working out, staying fit and enjoys doing a lot of sports: kickboxing, soccer, baseball, tennis — you name it,” the source added at the time, noting that the model is a “down to earth” person, like Brown, but “more private” than his new girlfriend.

The Bachelorette season 15 star took their relationship Instagram official that Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day @admandew,” Brown wrote over a photo of them kissing while riding horses.

Another insider indicated that Brown and Woolard’s relationship was starting to “turn into something serious” in the spring.

“She’s really excited about Adam and just wants this one to work, especially since their lifestyles are very similar,” the source said in April 2021. “He even posted about ‘values and purpose’ aligning, and you can tell he’s just as happy having her in his life.”

Brown went on to show her fans that she cares about Woolard on social media.

“Adam appreciation post,” the interior designer wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “Just feeling especially blessed today to have you by my side. Thank you for everything you do for me. I’m one lucky girl.”

When Brown’s God Bless This Mess memoir dropped in November 2021, she thanked him in the acknowledgments, writing, “Adam, my sweetie — you are my rock. [Thank you for] loving and embracing me in such a transformational time. You’ve healed my heart.”

The former ABC star gushed to Us Weekly about how supportive her man is.

“He’s the best. He’s been reading the book and taking notes on it,” Brown said at the time. “I’m like, ‘How do you feel about it? Is it good?’ And he’s so encouraging about it all. … He’s like, ’It just gives me chills to know that my girlfriend is a published author.’ That’s just so incredible and helps me when I start looking at all the negative and trying to, like, pick it apart. … He’s just really there to help me celebrate all the great that’s come out of it.”

In May 2022, the twosome revealed that they moved in together.

America first watched Brown search for love on The Bachelor when she fought for Colton Underwood‘s heart before he came out as gay. She went on to lead her own season of The Bachelorette and eventually got engaged to Jed Wyatt in 2019.

Amid conflicting stories about Wyatt’s relationship with an ex-girlfriend, the southern belle dumped him in a phone call ahead of the After the Final Rose special. She reconnected with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, but things fizzled between them.