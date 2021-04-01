Getting serious! Hannah Brown and boyfriend Adam Woolard “are in a really good place” as their relationship continues to grow, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It’s blossoming and can certainly turn into something serious. They are having fun and continuing to get to know each other,” the insider adds, noting that the former Bachelorette, 26, is “handling this relationship differently” than those in her past and taking things very slow.

“She’s really excited about Adam and just wants this one to work, especially since their lifestyles are very similar,” the source says about Brown and the model. “He even posted about ‘values and purpose’ aligning, and you can tell he’s just as happy having her in his life.”

The former Miss Alabama first appeared on The Bachelor in 2019 and went on to become the season 15 Bachelorette, getting briefly engaged to Jed Wyatt. The two split while the show was still airing after she found out he had a girlfriend at home. She then briefly rekindled her romance with runner-up Tyler Cameron, before the pair decided to be just friends. Cameron, 27, is just one member of her inner circle who approves of Woolard.

“Hannah’s parents adore Adam and think he’s a great match for her,” the source tells Us. “All her friends and family are just excited to see their relationship progress.”

Brown opened up about her budding romance in a YouTube video last month, revealing she feels like she “brought out the kid” in the University of Arkansas grad.

“It’s OK to be messy, be silly,” the reality star said before revealing what they did on their first date. “He asked me out and it was a Mexican restaurant called Chulita. We had margaritas!”

The duo were first spotted together holding hands in January. They made their relationship Instagram official one month later, with Brown posting a kissing photo via her Instagram Stories on Valentine’s Day.

With reporting by Diana Cooper