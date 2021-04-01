Exclusive

Hannah Brown’s Inner Circle — Including Her Parents! — Think Boyfriend Adam Woolard Is a ‘Great Match’ for Her

By

Getting serious! Hannah Brown and boyfriend Adam Woolard “are in a really good place” as their relationship continues to grow, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It’s blossoming and can certainly turn into something serious. They are having fun and continuing to get to know each other,” the insider adds, noting that the former Bachelorette, 26, is “handling this relationship differently” than those in her past and taking things very slow.

Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown’s Dating History: Tyler Cameron, More

Read article

“She’s really excited about Adam and just wants this one to work, especially since their lifestyles are very similar,” the source says about Brown and the model. “He even posted about ‘values and purpose’ aligning, and you can tell he’s just as happy having her in his life.”

Hannah Brown’s Inner Circle Think Boyfriend Adam Woolard Is a Great Match
Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard News Licensing / MEGA

The former Miss Alabama first appeared on The Bachelor in 2019 and went on to become the season 15 Bachelorette, getting briefly engaged to Jed Wyatt. The two split while the show was still airing after she found out he had a girlfriend at home. She then briefly rekindled her romance with runner-up Tyler Cameron, before the pair decided to be just friends. Cameron, 27, is just one member of her inner circle who approves of Woolard.

Not for Everyone! Bachelor Nation Stars Who Found Love After the Show

Read article

“Hannah’s parents adore Adam and think he’s a great match for her,” the source tells Us. “All her friends and family are just excited to see their relationship progress.”

Brown opened up about her budding romance in a YouTube video last month, revealing she feels like she “brought out the kid” in the University of Arkansas grad.

“It’s OK to be messy, be silly,” the reality star said before revealing what they did on their first date. “He asked me out and it was a Mexican restaurant called Chulita. We had margaritas!”

Hannah! Nick! Chris! ‘Bachelor’ Stars Who Returned Again and Again

Read article

The duo were first spotted together holding hands in January. They made their relationship Instagram official one month later, with Brown posting a kissing photo via her Instagram Stories on Valentine’s Day.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!