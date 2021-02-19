Hannah Brown has been quiet online since Rachel Lindsay called her out over a controversial photo, but she’s not entirely out of the spotlight.

The Bachelorette alum, 26, and boyfriend Adam Woolard star in country singer Jordan Davis‘ latest music video, which was released on Friday, February 18. The musician, 32, teased the release via Instagram a day earlier, sharing a clip featuring Brown.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here next to you if it weren’t for the almost maybes…” Davis captioned one such clip, referencing the song’s lyrics. “#AlmostMaybes music video is out tomorrow with my friend @HannahBrown.”

The Alabama native hasn’t commented on the video, nor posted about it on social media. Still, fans are exciting for her feature. “@hannahbrown u lucky gal you…,” one social media user wrote.

Another commented, “Omg it premieres in 2.5 hours she looks so beautiful I can’t wait!!! 😭👀”

Brown and Davis linked up during the 2019 Country Music Association Awards. She attended the show with Dancing With the Stars partner Alan Bersten, according to Country Music Alley.

The video is set in a few different venues, including a bar. Brown appears in both a purple and a blue dress at different points and is seen getting proposed to by a man at one point. She can also be seen dancing with another later on as Davis sings about love interests that didn’t quite pan out.

Woolard makes his appearance at the 1:50 mark in the video, proposing to his new girlfriend.

In real life the pair made their romance Instagram official on Sunday, February 14, amid much speculation from fans. Brown posted a sweet snap via her Instagram Story, showing them kissing while sitting on the backs of horses. They were first linked a month earlier after being spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

Before being romantically linked to Woolard, Brown was engaged to Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt. They called it quits shortly after Brown learned he allegedly had a girlfriend back home when joining the show. She then asked Tyler Cameron out during the live finale in July 2019. She later flew to his hometown in Florida and they quarantined together at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they decided to remain strictly friends.

Brown has been quiet on social media since Lindsay, 35, called her out during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session on Tuesday, February 16. When asked about a resurfaced 2013 Southern belle photo of Brown, which the reality TV star quickly deleted, Lindsay said, “I think there is a reason that her comments on the situation lacked substance.”

The attorney also addressed Brown deleting the photo, writing, “Wait seriously? This is why actions speak louder than words.”

She went on to say: “This is why we have uncomfortable conversations, and this could have really been a big teaching moment. We can’t continue on a path of pretending things did not happen or running away from them. We do not ‘learn and grow’ from that.”

The photo was taken at the presentation of the Tuscaloosa Belles, a charity organization that urges young women to get involved in the community and learn.