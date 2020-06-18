Water under the bridge. Rachel Lindsay and Hannah Brown have made amends following the Alabama native’s N-word controversy.

The season 13 Bachelorette, 35, appeared on the Wednesday, June 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she gave an update on her relationship status with Brown, 25.

“She reached out to me, she apologized to me, and she actually said something that was great, which let me know she’s really taken the time to figure things out,” Lindsay explained. “She said, ‘My privilege let me hide behind a written statement and hide for two weeks from social media. Your privilege didn’t allow you to do that, which is why you had to make a video explaining why it’s wrong to say the N-word.’ I thought, my gosh, she really has taken the time to figure this out.”

She added, “At the end of the day, I said, ‘All is forgiven.’ I think we can move forward at this point. But, it was really thoughtful. I know that was hard for her to reach out to me after everything that happened.”

Brown made headlines in May after she was caught singing the N-word on her Instagram Live. Shortly after, the season 15 Bachelorette issued an apology and took a two-week break from social media.

“I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said,” the former beauty pageant queen wrote. “I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

Lindsay revealed on a May episode of Nick Viall‘s “Viall Files” podcast that she had spoken with Brown about the incident and was “disappointed” that she chose to deliver a simple statement via social media.

Later that month, Brown sat down for a more in-depth apology via Instagram Live where she admitted that she had been drunk when she sang the N-word. The ABC personality also revealed that she had hired an “educator” to help her learn more.

In the wake of the controversy, Lindsay — who is the first black lead from the Bachelor franchise — has called for more diversity on the reality dating series. After Matt James was named the first black Bachelor on Friday, June 12, Lindsay urged the network to include more producers of color and to cast leads interested in dating outside of their race.

“Not putting a Band-Aid over the situation and just saying, ‘Here, we’re going to put this here. Are you happy now?’” she said.