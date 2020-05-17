Hannah Brown Apologizes for Singing the N-Word, Bekah Martinez Calls Her Out

Hannah Brown is facing backlash from fans — and fellow Bachelor Nation member Bekah Martinez — after she was caught singing the N-word on Instagram Live.

The Bachelorette alum, 25, was trying to remember a TikTok dance to the song “Rockstar” by DaBaby and sang the first few words — which included the N-word — out loud. Brown didn’t address the moment until later when she read comments calling her out for saying it. However, the Alabama native claimed she didn’t realize she had used the word.

“I did? I’m so sorry … I don’t think … Maybe it was Patrick [her brother]. Um, anyway …” Brown said.

The Dancing With the Stars winner later doubled down on her claim that saying that word was an honest mistake but apologized for using it.

“I really don’t think I said that word, I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like, ‘Oh God,'” Brown told her fans. . “I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word …. So, you know what, I’m going to stay here, and y’all can think I said whatever I did or think I’m something I’m not, but I’m not that.”

She added, “Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I’m very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking.”

The apology wasn’t enough for some fans who found Brown’s response to the situation insensitive.

“I was a big fan of Bachelorette/DWTS Winner Hannah Brown, until she decided to drop a hard N word in a rap song and then smirk and laugh through an ‘apology.’ HB, you’re done in my book! Now considered irrelevant,” one fan tweeted.

Another person wrote, “Hannah b clinching the top spot for absolute most pathetic ‘white person that said the n word’ apologies in history.”

Martinez, 25, slammed Brown for the incident via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 17.

“You can’t say the N-word just because black people say it. Black people reclaimed the use of a word that was used for centuries to oppress and dehumanize them,” the Bachelor alum wrote. “It’s a word that holds so much historical weight that the black community is still healing from and parts of the white community are still weaponizing for dehumanization, particularly in the south. so no, it’s not cool to just sing it along the lyrics of a song especially not on your platform with millions of followers?!! It’s 2020. at least make a legitimate apology and acknowledge your behavior.”

The California native also dissed fans who defend celebrities “with access to SOOO much privilege, knowledge and education” saying the N-word.

“Even if it’s ‘just the lyrics to a song’ … especially when that person had the wherewithal to skip over the F-word lyric first,” Martinez continued. “We’ve got to hold people accountable to do better otherwise we’re continuing to prioritize the feelings of white people (and someone we ‘stan’) over ending our country’s loooong history of casual racism and flippant anti-blackness.”

After Martinez’s blast, Brown took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

Martinez appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor to compete for the affections of Arie Luyendyk Jr. She has since moved on boyfriend Grayston Leonard. The couple are the parents of 15-month-old daughter Ruth and are expecting baby No. 2.

Brown, for her part, has been self-isolating in Alabama since April after quarantining with her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron and their friends in Florida for weeks.