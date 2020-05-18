Bachelor Nation stars used their voices to speak out after Hannah Brown faced immense backlash for singing the N-word.

The former Bachelorette, 25, went live on Instagram on Saturday, May 16, while trying to learn the TikTok dance to rapper DaBaby’s song “Rockstar.” During the chorus, she sang lyrics that included the racial slur, although she claimed she did not realize it came out of her mouth until fans began leaving comments.

“I did? I’m so sorry … I don’t think … maybe it was [my brother] Patrick,” she said at first. “Um, anyway.”

As commenters continued to call out Brown, she insisted that she “really [didn’t] think I said that word” before apologizing for her language.

“I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word,” she said on Instagram Live. “So, you know what, I’m going to stay here, and y’all can think I said whatever I did or think I’m something I’m not, but I’m not that. Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I’m very sorry. I was singing a song and not even thinking.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion issued a more formal apology on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 17, as her livestream went viral and started making headlines.

“I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said,” she wrote. “I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

Bachelor and Bachelorette alums including Brown’s ex Tyler Cameron, Rachel Lindsay and Bekah Martinez were among those who took to social media to address the controversy. Scroll down to read their reactions.