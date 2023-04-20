Getting hitched! Albie Manzo is engaged to girlfriend Chelsea DeMonaco after several years of dating.

The 36-year-old “Dear Albie” podcast host’s mother, Caroline Manzo, confirmed the news via Instagram on Thursday, April 20. “She said YES!!!! Congratulations to @albiemanzo and @chelseademonaco on their engagement!” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 61, wrote, sharing a photo of the couple cuddled up at dinner. “We love you both to bits and are excited for this new chapter in all of our lives. Wedding bells will be ringing!!!!”

DeMonaco also shared a series of snaps from the evening, which she and Albie celebrated with family and friends. “To an unforgettable night surrounded by all our loved ones ✨💍 Also big shout out to Big Al for taking the hit on what was supposed to be his birthday dinner celebration,” the photographer wrote, referencing Albie’s dad, Albert Manzo. “Promise we will gift you with some gran babies eventually.”

Albie’s aunt Jacqueline Laurita — who is married to Caroline’s brother Chris Laurita — chimed in to share her well-wishes. “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!” the Las Vegas native, 52, wrote in the comments section of Caroline’s Instagram post. “Wishing them a beautiful life together!”

Jacqueline’s daughter, Ashlee Holmes, also reacted, posting a message of congratulations on DeMonaco’s Instagram upload. “Yay!!!!!! I have been refreshing all of your feeds like a psychopath 😂 — I am so so so so happy for you!” wrote the RHONJ alum, 32.

Albie is the eldest son of Caroline and Albert, 63, who tied the knot in 1984. The couple also share daughter Lauren, 35, and son Chris, 33.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

After the family debuted on season 1 of RHONJ in 2009, they starred on the spinoff Manzo’d With Children, which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2016.

Lauren, who was also present at the engagement dinner, shared her congratulations for her older brother via her Instagram Story on Thursday, posting a few snaps from the evening. “Excited to gain a sister,” the reality star wrote alongside a photo of herself and DeMonaco.

Albie and his fiancée haven’t publicly stated how long they’ve been dating, but in August 2020, Caroline revealed that both of her sons were in relationships. “The Manzo family is alive and well and happy,” the Let Me Tell You Something author said during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We’re growing and expanding. My boys both have found a special someone.”

A little over one year earlier, Albie told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that he wasn’t seeing anyone. “I’m single at the moment,” he explained in April 2019. “Focusing on work is the big thing. Everything that I do, I want to have go well, and I put a lot of time and effort into it and I want to get back what I put in, so until that happens, I don’t want to take the focus off of the other things that I’m doing because frankly, like, it’s a lot.”