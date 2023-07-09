Nina Agdal and her boyfriend, Logan Paul, are engaged after one year of dating.

“Engaged to my best friend 💍,” the YouTube star, 28, captioned a Sunday, July 9, Instagram photo of the moment he got down on one knee.

Paul popped the question to the model, 26, during a getaway to Lake Como, Italy. While he looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Agdal stunned in a beige two-piece.

“I love this girl to infinity and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” Paul gushed via Instagram Story shortly after Agdal answered his question.

The twosome’s celebrity friends toasted their union in the comments.

“Congratulations mate x lots of love and happiness to you both,” Gregg Sulkin wrote via Instagram comment before Amanda Kloots shared her own well wishes.

Agdal and Paul announced in December 2022 that they had started dating. “2022, the beginning of me and you,” she captioned Instagram snaps of the pair on New Year’s Eve.

Paul, for his part, reshared Agdal’s note via his Instagram Stories alongside the caption, “Love this Danish delight ❤️” in reference to her native Denmark.

Before Agdal found love with the WWE star, she dated Jack Brinkley-Cook for four years.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Everything is good,” the Agdal Method founder exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019 of her romance with Christie Brinkley’s 27-year-old son. “Oh, my God, well, we’re not perfect. No relationship is perfect, but I think we just have a really sincere love for each other, and we support each other, we respect each other and we just love each other!”

Us later confirmed in November 2021 that the pair had called it quits, less than one year before she moved on with What Do You Meme? founder Ben Kaplan in April 2022. Agdal and Kaplan eventually split several months before she connected with Paul.

Amid her star-studded romances — including a brief connection with Leonardo DiCaprio — Agdal knew exactly what she wanted in a partner.

“If we have the same humor, we’re definitely going to get along and you will have a sweet spot in my heart,” she previously told W magazine in November 2016. “[Because] I love people that can laugh in good situations, bad situations and I just love weirdness. I’m all about embracing that!”

Agdal continued at the time: “I think it all comes down to a solid, good-hearted, smart, funny and happy man because if you have all of that, that’s all I want. So, I think you would be on the same page. [It’s] pretty simple.”

Paul, for his part, has previously been linked to Amanda Cerny, Chloe Bennet and Josie Canseco.