Nina Agdal Explains Why Her Relationship With Jack Brinkley-Cook Works

Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook are a carefree couple! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is happy in her relationship with the Rove founder — and is even close with his famous family.

“Everything is good,” Agdal, 27, told Us Weekly at the DKNY 30th Birthday Party earlier this month. The Denmark native also dished on what makes their love work, despite things not always being rainbows and butterflies.

“Oh, my God, well we’re not perfect,” she explained. “No relationship is perfect, but I think we just have a really sincere love for each other, and we support each other, we respect each other and we just love you each other!”

Though Agdal and Brinkley-Cook, 24, both have busy schedules of their own, she told Us the pair are headed to Los Angeles to support her boyfriend’s sister, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, as she gears up to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. (Mom Christie Brinkley had to drop out at the last minute due to injuries from rehearsals.)

“[We will] be there on Monday,” Agdal said of being in the audience at the September 16 premiere.

Agdal shared her adoration for her beau in a sweet Instagram in June. “Happy birthday to this ham!” she captioned a pic of the duo kissing in a boat. “I adore you ♥️ even though you’re always at least 30 mins late and you’re the master of spilling things even when there aren’t things to be spilled.. You’re the 🍎 of my eye, let’s make this your best year yet!”

Prior to her relationship with Jack, Agdal was in a high-profile relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. The former twosome split in May 2017 after more than a year of dating.

“They remain in touch. They both felt the relationship ran its course,” a source close to Agdal and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 44, told Us at the time. “It’s amicable. They still do talk and remain friends.”

DiCaprio has since moved on and is currently dating model Camila Morrone, to whom he was first linked in December 2017. “They’re very in love and serious. … They’ve talked about getting engaged,” a second insider previously told Us, noting that the Revenant star has “never loved a girl like this.”

