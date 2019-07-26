



Speaking her mind. Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone, is clapping back at trolls who took over her Instagram comments.

The Argentina-born model, 22, took to Instagram Stories on Friday, July 26, to address the outpouring of negativity she received after sharing a photo of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on Instagram one day prior.

“I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and, my God, people are so mean and, like, full of anger with people that they know nothing about,” she told viewers in a video.

“Uh, I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to, uh, live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere,” she continued. “Because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

Morrone expressed her admiration for the late actors, who had a 25-year age gap, on Thursday, July 25. “A love like this,” she captioned a gallery of black-and-white shots of the iconic duo.

Commenters had a lot to say about the post, calling Morrone, who is 20 years younger than the Titanic star, 44, everything from a gold digger to a dork.

“Lol yeah that’s her icon because Lauren liked her men 25 years older, famous and ultra rich just like Camila likes her Leonardo,” one person wrote.

Similar comments, such as, “Yes hurry camila to get that bump and that money cause leo is going to dump you in three years,” and “You only have a couple more years before he dumps you girl! Collect your bag,” also appeared.

One told Morrone that the environmentalist only cared about her body, while another critiqued her physique.

“Can’t believe what a dork she is posting something like this,” yet another commenter wrote. “It’s obv a comparison to herself and Leo. Girl, where are your friends?? Somebody stop her.”

Us Weekly confirmed that DiCaprio and Morrone were “hooking up” in December 2017. Things have taken a turn for the serious since then, however, with an insider revealing to Us in August 2018 that the pair could get married in the near future.

“They’re very in love and serious. … They’ve talked about getting engaged,” the insider said, noting that DiCaprio has “never loved a girl like this.”

The insider also revealed that the couple would like to start a family sooner rather than later: “He’s ready to have kids.”

Morrone is on the same page: “She loves having little kids around and wants to have kids with Leo but she wants to get married to him first,” the insider dished. “She’s very traditional in that way.”

A separate source told Us in November that the idea was still on the table: “Everyone is saying that marriage could be soon for them.”

