Leonardo DiCaprio may finally be off the market! He and girlfriend Camila Morrone “are very serious,” a source close to the pair reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Everyone is saying that marriage could be soon for them.”

While the model is 22 years his junior, a source told Us in August, who’ve been dating for more than a year, have even discussed their future. “They’ve talked about getting engaged,” the source said at the time, noting the actor, 43, is also “ready to have kids.” Watch the video above for details about the private pair!

