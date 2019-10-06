Chloe Bennet: What’s in My Bag?





Chloe Bennet keeps a glam squad in her purse. “I like to bring a full face of makeup everywhere,” the star of Abominable tells Us. “You never know where you’re going to end up.” She packs so many rainbow-colored products, the inside of her bag “looks like it belongs in a Taylor Swift album promotion.”

Read what else the actress, 27, schleps in her Proenza Schouler saddle bag.

Highlight of Her Day

“Tarte has the best highlighter. It’s my favorite. People stop me on the street for it.”

State of the Art

“I draw a lot. I have nice Sakura Pigma Micron drawing pens. Then I use and ruin them. And when I actually want to draw, I don’t get to do anything with them.”

It’s Dino-mite

“My keychain is a Coach dinosaur skeleton. She makes me happy every time I see her.”

Jurassic Prank

“There are also two rubber dinosaurs in my bag. I have a bunch — I put them in people’s houses and then leave. This is something that I think is funny.”

Bon Voyage!

“I’ve had the same pink leather passport case since I was about 11. It’s covered in stickers. That’s the lucky thing I carry around.”

What a Gem

“I carry a rose quartz [to hold]. It’s for my fidget situation.”

What else is inside Bennet’s bag? AirPods; an iPhone; a vintage hair bandana; jewelry; Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses; Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng; a Chanel Les Beiges Moisturizing Tint; an RMS Lip Shine; a Dior Addict Lip Glow; a Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows; a Kevyn Aucoin concealer; a Laura Mercier lipstick; a Costco card; a PetSmart card; a Petco card; a leather bounded notebook; Colgate Wisps; Listerine Strips; hand sanitizer; Advil Liquid-Gels; multivitamins; almonds; a Tempur-Pedic neck pillow; matchbooks; pumpkin seeds and a crossword puzzle book.

