Ready for forever! Big Brother alum Xavier Prather is engaged to girlfriend Kenzie Hansen.

The 29-year-old reality TV personality shared photos from the romantic proposal via Instagram on Monday, May 29. The carousel of photos showed Prather leading a blindfolded Hansen to a rooftop overlooking the Grand Rapids, Michigan, skyline. At the picturesque locale, Prather got down on one knee amid flower petals arranged in the shape of a heart.

“May 27th, 2023 🖤💍,” the attorney captioned the post, which included a selfie of the happy couple showing off Hansen’s engagement ring.

Several of the CBS personality’s fellow Big Brother alums shared congratulatory messages in the comments, including all the members of The Cookout alliance: Tiffany Mitchell, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier. Along with Prather, the six-person group worked together during season 23 — which aired in summer 2021 — to ensure that the show got its first Black winner. Prather ultimately triumphed, winning the $750,000 grand prize on finale night.

“Still over the moon for both of you, congratulations baldie🤍 kenzie’s about to gain 5 new siblings!!!” Chaddha, 23, commented on the engagement announcement.

“Congrats! So happy for both of you wonderful, beautiful people!! 🙌🏾🎉💓” wrote Young, 31.

After popping the question, the Michigan native answered fans’ questions about the special day via his Instagram Story. He revealed that he and his fiancée “went to the jewelers” together to look at rings but that Kenzie left the “ultimate design” of the ring up to him. Prather — who revealed via Instagram in February that he ruptured his Achilles tendon — also shed light on how he got down on one knee while recovering from the injury.

“All seriousness, it was a struggle but managed to make it work,” he wrote, adding a laughing emoji and a thumbs up emoji.

The Spring Arbor University alum took the relationship milestone seriously, preparing for “about 5 months” and asking both of Kenzie’s parents for their approval before proposing.

“My fiancée has a great relationship with both of her parents. I wouldn’t have been okay with asking one and not the other,” he explained. “I took them both out to eat and asked them both for their blessing.”

Prather has previously shared glimpses into the pair’s relationship via social media. In October 2022, the duo dressed as The Incredibles characters Frozone and Elastigirl for Halloween.

“Plot Twist … Sorry Bob 😅🤷🏾‍♂️❄️#HappyHalloween #Scandal #TMZ #Incredibles #IceInTheeVeins,” the lawyer captioned Instagram photos of he and Kenzie in their costumes.

Prior to finding his forever love, the model admitting to crushing on his castmate Alyssa Lopez during Big Brother 23. Lopez, 26 — who sparked a showmance with Christian Birkenberger on the show and continued dating him briefly after the season ended — exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 that she and Prather were “just really, really good friends.”

The Florida native continued: “When Christian left [the house], I followed X around, I was like his shadow. I just followed him around everywhere because I had no one else to hang out with — not really though. But no, we’re just friends.”

Lopez also showed her support for Prather’s engagement news. “Congrats!!! 🍾 @xavierprather @_kenzie Hansen,” she commented on the Instagram announcement.