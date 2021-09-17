A brutal night turned worse when fan favorite Hannah Chaddha was voted out of Big Brother 23 during the second part of the double eviction episode on Thursday, September 16.

The graduate student, 21 – fresh off losing her closest ally in Tiffany Mitchell – became the target of newly crowned Head of Household Azah Awasum, who decided to stick with the guys instead of working with Hannah to try to remove one of the biggest competitive threats from the game.

“I believe that Azah made a $750,000 mistake by targeting me,” Hannah exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I would have brought her a lot farther in this game than I think any of the guys intend to. But, she’s naive in the sense that she wants to believe that Big D [Derek Frazier] is her No. 1 and she’s Big D’s No. 1. I just don’t think that’s the case.”

The Chicago native adds, “She cost me my chances of winning, and I think she also cemented her loss. I fully expect to see her right after me in jury.”

As for the dominant Cookout alliance, which made history with six Black players in the final six, Hannah says, “I think everyone played their part. … I just think that the alliance was great. We all did what we came to do. We accomplished our goal and that’s what’s most important to me, not what Hannah did personally. I couldn’t care less. But I know what I did and I’m pretty proud of it.”

Watch our interview above or scroll down to read what else Hannah told Us about her game, including whether she would date Derek Xiao and/or play the game again!

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Us Weekly: Do you think Azah made a $750,000 mistake sticking with the guys and targeting you?

Hannah Chaddha: Yes. I believe that Azah made a $750,000 mistake by targeting me. I would have brought her a lot farther in this game than I think any of the guys intend to. But, she’s naive in the sense that she wants to believe that Big D is her No. 1 and she’s Big D’s No. 1. I just don’t think that’s the case. So yeah, she cost me my chances of winning, and I think she also cemented her loss. I fully expect to see her right after me in jury.

Us: Do you think you got enough credit for your contributions to The Cookout?

HC: To be honest, I’m not that concerned about accreditation. I think everyone played their part. Tiffany came up with the master plan. She came up with the foundation of the six, making it to final six, and she deserves all the praise for that. Kyland [Young] was willing to get a lot of the blood on his hands by winning comp after comp. If Kyland hadn’t won so many competitions, I think someone would have definitely tried to take that shot against him, if given the opportunity, and they could’ve put him up next to another member of The Cookout, such as Tiffany, such as myself, such as Azah. So that is where, you know, Kyland did his thing. He also had a very good handle on Sarah Beth. He definitely steered Sarah Beth in the direction of targeting DX that week when that was kind of contrary to her interest in the game.

Xavier [Prather] was kind of the glue of the group. He resolved a lot of the conflict because I don’t believe that he’s a bartender. I think that maybe he works in law enforcement, or maybe he’s lawyer. I don’t know. Big D and Azah, I feel like they helped keep everyone off our scent because of how much they fought with Tiff. And then with me, I kind of helped Tiffany with the minute details with the process of elimination. This is why this person needs to go first, and then this person, and then this person, and what if there’s a battle back? What if there’s a double? Who should win this HOH? With the high rollers room twist, that was kind of my job. That was my contribution to The Cookout. I formulated who should play in each high rollers room comp, if they had enough money. Who should win? What should they do with that power? So, all of us definitely played our role within The Cookout, and I don’t believe that I deserve any singular credit. I just think that the alliance was great. We all did what we came to do. We accomplished our goal and that’s what’s most important to me, not what Hannah did personally. I couldn’t care less. But I know what I did and I’m pretty proud of it.

Us: Could you see yourself dating Derek X if he asked you out after the game?

HC: I don’t know. DX, he’s awesome. But, he lives in New York. I live in Chicago. In the house, I definitely had a crush on him. But, I still kept my distance because I knew that he had to go eventually. I’m about to see him in jury, so I don’t know how he feels about me because he probably does know about The Cookout at this point. So, stay tuned, but I would definitely like to be friends with DX after the show. He’s stuck with me because I adore him. I think the world of him.

Us: Would you ever play Big Brother again?

HC: Of course I would play Big Brother again. I love, love, love this game. I feel like I had to hold back because I was playing a very value-driven, group collective game. I wasn’t playing the game for myself. There were a lot of moves that I made that I wasn’t planning on making, or were contrary to my self-interest when that’s not normally how the game of Big Brother is played. So, I would definitely love a redo. You know, Nicole F[ranzel], her first season, she was very, very young. She did well. I think she came in like seventh or eighth place, and then the next season she was able to come back and win. So, I would love the opportunity to be able to do that and play an individual game, now that we have guaranteed that there will be a Black winner this season.