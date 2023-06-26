Noah Cyrus has announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Pinkus, after quietly accepting his proposal earlier this month.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” Cyrus, 23, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 26, alongside a slideshow of the couple on various dates. “This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time. I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give.”

She went on to call him “the least judgemental human being I’ve ever met,” gushing that Pinkus is “the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person.”

“I’ve never felt more loved or in love,” Cyrus continued. “I now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. I’m so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live. I never thought I’d be looking forward to living as much as I look forward to living with you. I’m so grateful for you. I don’t know how I got so lucky … I would say ‘yes’ to you every day for the rest of my life … I love you Pinks. I love you, I love you, I love you. 🏹👁️⃤ 🤎✨.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Pinkus, for his part, commented on his fiancée’s post asking, “u want kids?”

Two months earlier, the “Make Me (Cry)” singer revealed she was dating the fashion designer.

“For once … my happiness is leaking into my music … thank you,” she penned in April alongside a TikTok video of the pair snuggling in a car with her song “Everybody Needs Someone” — a duet with Vance Joy — playing in the background.

Before her romance with Pinkus, Cyrus — the younger sister of Miley Cyrus — was romantically linked to Lil Xan — whose real name is Diego Leanos. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2018 the twosome started dating ahead of their red carpet debut as a couple that same month. However, Noah revealed she and the rapper, 26, had called it quits the following month and accused her ex of cheating.

“First and foremost: this relationship was not set up by Columbia Records. to say that is [a] joke,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in September 2018. “It started when I got a DM from Diego and he asked me to hang out. The truth is I haven’t seen him in almost a week. every time we tried to hang out something always got in the way.”

Noah went on to explain she “noticed a hickey” on Lil Xan’s neck during a recent FaceTime call but he told her it was “just a bruise” at the time.

“Cheaters like to accuse their partners of cheating to make themselves feel less guilt,” she said. “This isn’t the first time this has happened to me and now I’m being forced to deal with crazy accusations when I’m not even sure where all this came from.”

Lil Xan, for his part, fired back at his ex and accused her of being unfaithful as he shared a photo of Noah and another man hugging.

“Call me whatever but if you my girl you ain’t touching no dude like that sorry haha,” he captioned the pic via his Instagram Story.