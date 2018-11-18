Not holding back! Noah Cyrus threw shade at ex-boyfriend Lil Xan, who recently announced that he is going to rehab, while making her rounds on the internet.

The “Make Me (Cry)” singer, 18, let fans know exactly how she feels about her split from the rapper, 22, while responding to a meme on WorldStar Hip Hop’s Instagram account on Saturday, November 17.

“What mistake did you make in your last relationship that you won’t make again?” the post asked, to which Cyrus replied, “My last relationship was the mistake lmao,” with a sad face emoji.

It’s a far different outlook than Miley Cyrus’s little sister had in September, when she spoke about grieving their split. “It’s like mourning. It’s like losing somebody — you mourn that person,” she told BreatheHeavy.com at the time. “It’s like your body is in it. Like, it hurts physically — when you miss somebody — there’s so many emotions in losing somebody that you spent so much time with.”

Us Weekly revealed that the former pair were dating in August after he “slid into her DMs.” They made their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, but broke up just one month later amid accusations of cheating.

After Lil Xan wrote that he was “probably being cheated on” on social media in September, Cyrus told fans in a tearful Instagram Story video she had noticed what she claimed was “a hickey” on her boyfriend’s neck.

“He told me it was just a bruise,” she said. “I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and ignored it … Cheaters like to accuse their partners of cheating to make themselves feel less guilt. this isn’t the first time this has happened to me and now im being forced to deal with crazy accusations when im not even sure where all this came from.”

The “Betrayed” singer clapped back, posting a now-deleted photo of Cyrus with her arms around another man. “Call me whatever but if you my girl you ain’t touching no dude like that sorry haha,” he wrote.

He added in an Instagram Story at the time: “It just hurts, like, so f–king bad. You think you know somebody, and then you just get used.”

On Monday, Lil Xan (real nameDiego Leanos) announced that he was headed to rehab with a post to his now-deleted Instagram account on Monday, November 15. “I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab,” he wrote. “I leave in like 5 days And I couldn’t be happier with this choice. I love you guys for being so supportive and can’t wait too [sic] get back clean headed ready for Finish my album!”

