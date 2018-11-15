Lil Xan is getting help. The 22-year-old rapper announced on Thursday, November 15, that he plans to check into rehab.

“I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself smoking. “I leave in like 5 days And I couldn’t be happier with this choice. I love you guys for being so supportive and can’t wait too [sic] get back clean headed ready for Finish my album !”

Lil Xan (real name Diego Leanos) suggested in the comments section of his post that he may change his stage name, which derives from his Xanax addiction, after his stint in rehab. In response to a fan who asked, “Will your name still be Lil Xan?” the SoundCloud star commented, “DIEGO.”

Lil Xan, who split from Noah Cyrus in September after a month of dating, has spoken candidly through the years about his personal struggles.

“My whole movement is getting kids off of Xanax; that’s what we’re trying to do,” he told Phoenix New Times in February. “I make it very clear on all social media aspects and the people know now. We’re going to keep pushing that until it’s in your face and you can’t ignore it.”

The “Betrayed” MC revealed in November that he relapsed on painkillers.

“As far as my sobriety goes right now, there was a long period of time where I was clean,” he told TMZ at the time. “Any other addict would understand that that s–t just happens. You just relapse — you don’t want to — then you get clean again. It’s like a process. You need treatment and help and sometimes that doesn’t even help. It has to come from within. That’s what I’ve learned.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

