Healing old wounds? Noah Cyrus and ex-boyfriend Lil Xan were spotted together in Los Angeles a little more than one year after their “sloppy” breakup.

The former couple was seen cruising through downtown L.A. on Friday, April 3, fueling speculation that they might be giving their relationship another try. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, 20-year-old Cyrus sat in the passenger seat of the 23-year-old rapper’s black Mercedes. Earlier that day, Lil Xan (real name Diego Leanos) opened up about feeling the impact of isolation during his social distancing experience.

“Coronavirus is probably the most lonely thing lol how are you guys coping with it? 💔🦠,” the “Betrayed” rapper wrote via Instagram, squatting down for a mirror selfie in a green cap.

The “Make Me (Cry)” singer and Lil Xan called off their brief relationship in September 2018, one month after making their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. At the time, each of the artists admitted that they thought they were being cheated on by the other. Cyrus addressed the breakup via Instagram, acknowledging that she had been there for her ex during his “dark times.”

“Cheaters like to accuse their partners of cheating to make themselves feel less guilt,” she wrote at the time. “This isn’t the first time this has happened to me and now I’m being forced to deal with crazy accusations when I’m not even sure where all this came from … when you felt alone and like no one was there for you, I was.”

The rapper, for his part, shared his own feelings about his former flame in a video shared to his Instagram Story with the caption, “You think you know somebody, and then you just get used.”

Shortly after their split, Cyrus called her relationship with the “Live or Die” rapper a “mistake.” Lil Xan, however, showered his ex with praise by calling her one of the best up-and-coming artists in the music industry. “Yes I know things got sloppy but I see the world so clear now! And everybody stop with all the ‘your tryna get her back’ it’s not like that I just don’t see the need for drama or fighting,” he wrote via Instagram in December 2018.

Before reuniting with the “Slingshot” rapper, Cyrus was seen cozying up to Machine Gun Kelly at a Grammys afterparty in January. An eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time that the pair held hands and stayed close to each other the whole night. “They clearly came as each other’s dates,” the onlooker added.