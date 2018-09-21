Noah Cyrus is dealing with a broken heart. The “Mad at You” singer opened up in a new interview about how she is coping with her recent breakup from Lil Xan.

“It’s like mourning. It’s like losing somebody — you mourn that person,” she told BreatheHeavy.com on Thursday, September 20. “It’s like your body is in it. Like, it hurts physically — when you miss somebody — there’s so many emotions in losing somebody that you spent so much time with.”

Cyrus, 18, channeled her energy into her debut EP, Good Cry, which was released on Friday, September 21. “Everybody has their demons, which I love writing about,” she told the website. “I love writing about my past, and I love writing about heartbreak.”

The creative process ultimately helped the Nashville native. “I’m in a really good headspace right now,” she explained. “I know where I’m at, I know what I want to make, I’m so inspired by so many people, so inspired by the world. There’s so much that I want to write about and make. The mind doesn’t stop!”

It helps that Cyrus (whose father is Billy Ray Cyrus and sister is Miley Cyrus) has a busy schedule ahead of her as she prepares for her upcoming tour. “I just can’t wait to get the f–k out of L.A.,” she said. “I cannot wait to be moving all the time and not be in one place. … I’m a bus baby. I grew up on a bus. I f–king love touring. I love the feeling of the road, and sitting up with the bus driver, just smoking a J, going along the road, listening to James Taylor. I’m just so excited.”

The actress also said she was surprised to find out that her “Live or Die” music video with Lil Xan, 22, was still released after their breakup. “I didn’t put the music video out,” she claimed. “I just woke up one day and that video was on YouTube. I don’t know.”

Noah and the SoundCloud rapper (real name Diego Leanos) announced earlier this month that they called it quits after just one month together. They later accused each other of cheating in a series of Instagram posts before unfollowing each other.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!