Ashley Benson and her boyfriend, Brandon Davis, are engaged after less than one year of dating.

“My best frienddddd. I love you,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, wrote on Thursday, July 6, via Instagram Story pic alongside a snap of Benson’s oval-shaped engagement ring that Davis, 43, initially shared on his page.

Davis — who is the grandson of the late oil magnate Marvin Davis — wrote, “Love of my life.”

Shortly after Brandon popped the question, the actress shared the exciting news with her loved ones.

“Our babies are getting married!!!” pal Theresa Picciallo wrote via her Instagram Story, sharing FaceTime footage with Benson holding up her bauble. “@ashleybenson @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to ur best friends!!!!”

Benson was first linked to Brandon earlier this year after they were spotted together on a series of outings, including sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in January.

The newly engaged couple made their Instagram debut late last month when they attended a mutual friend’s wedding. “Had the most amazing time celebrating the two of you … what a beautiful wedding 🖤🖤,” Benson captioned snaps from the celebrations on June 26.

Prior to her romance with Brandon, Benson dated Ryan Good on and off between 2012 and 2017, Cara Delevingne for two years starting in 2018 and G-Eazy. Benson was first linked to G-Eazy, 34, in 2020 before they went their separate ways one year later. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January 2022 that the pair had reconciled.

“They’re together. … They just like to keep their relationship private,” the insider told Us at the time, noting that they “never lost touch” after their breakup. “They know no matter what, they have each other to lean on during tough times.”

News broke in February that the pair had called it quits for good shortly before Benson moved on with Brandon.

Benson and Brandon — who briefly dated Mischa Barton in 2004 — seldom addressed their relationship.

“I usually keep my relationships private,” she previously told Cosmopolitan UK in a March 2021 profile. “You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”