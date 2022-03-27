Heating up! Ashley Benson and G-Eazy‘s rekindled romance heated up as they packed on the PDA at an Oscar weekend party.

After arriving separately to Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva‘s annual Oscar Party 2022 on Saturday, March 26, the couple were seen canoodling at the Los Angeles festivities.

“She didn’t want to let go of [G-Eazy]. It looked like it was security for her,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32.

As the pair spent the night in close company at the Bel Air estate, where guests were drinking 818 Tequila and Decada Sparkling Tequila, they weren’t shy about sharing a few PDA-fueled moments. The partygoer said Benson and G-Eazy, 32, were “full on making out” for several minutes.

“They clearly weren’t hiding the fact that they’re together again,” the insider reveals of Benson and the “No Limit” rapper. “They looked very in love and like they’ve been dating for a while. They socialized with friends they knew, but they did not leave each other’s side.”

Us previously confirmed in January that the twosome had reunited after their February 2021 split.

“They’re together. … They just like to keep their relationship private,” a source exclusively said at the time. “They know no matter what, they have each other to lean on during tough times. [They’re] just enjoying spending time together. Friends see them as a good match and are hoping this time around it’s for the long haul.”

The Spring Breakers star and the musician — real name Gerald Earl Gillum — were first linked in May 2020 following Benson’s split from Cara Delevingne.

“She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She’s a special one,” G-Eazy gushed about his girlfriend to Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for.”

He continued: “It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

Nearly one year later, the pair called it quits on their romance.

“Ashley and G-Eazy fell hard for each other fast. Everything moved very quickly, and they were obsessed with each other. Recently things took a hard turn for the worse,” a source previously told Us in February 2021 before they sparked reunion speculation earlier this year. “They were arguing all the time and it wasn’t good for either of them.”

Amid their January reunion, a source revealed that Benson and G-Eazy “never lost touch” after their split.

