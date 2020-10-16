G-Eazy Gushes Over Exceptionally Talented Girlfriend Ashley Benson

Music to his ears! G-Eazy realized his girlfriend, Ashley Benson, had untapped creative potential when the duo teamed up to record songs together.

The 31-year rapper — whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum — told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, October 16, that Benson, 30, is a gifted vocalist.

“She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces,” he explained. “She’s a special one. Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

However, G-Eazy isn’t ready to share their collaborations with the world right away. “They [the songs] sound like what they sound like,” he said. “And they’re in my studio and, you know, maybe one day they’ll see the light of day, we’ll see.”

The “Bad Things” rapper added that his past relationships have inspired him when creating new music.

“I’ve experienced love in my life,” he said. “I’ve experienced heartbreak in my life and caused heartbreak in my life and received heartbreak in my life. The power of music is to express and capture the human experience. We live and we experience things. Music for us is an outlet, a way to channel the things we go through and put into a tangible forum.”

The pair sparked engagement rumors in August when the Pretty Little Liars alum was spotted wearing a diamond ring while they were on a grocery run. The couple were first linked in May following Benson’s split from girlfriend Cara Delevingne.

G-Eazy was previously in a relationship with Halsey, whom he dated from summer 2017 until October 2018. A source told Us Weekly in July that the “No Limit” rapper had a “creative breakthrough” after his split from the “Graveyard” singer, 26.

“Their relationship was toxic, especially toward the end,” the insider said at the time. “Gerald has a much more positive outlook on life now and has been healing through music. He has spent much of the pandemic in his home studio, whether he’s writing and recording new songs or just playing around and experimenting. It’s been a real creative breakthrough.”