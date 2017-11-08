Celebs were out and about this week — from Selena Gomez working out, to newly married Kate Upton supporting her husband Justin Verlander, to Migos giving out gold jewelry! Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Gwyneth Paltrow showed off a millennial pink outfit to celebrate Lacoste’s re-opening of their Rodeo Drive boutique at The Sheats Goldstein Residence in L.A.

— Chanel Iman wore Gymshark attire to a workout class with JJ Dancer at Playground LA in West Hollywood.

— Alessandra Ambrosio hosted a private Halloween party alongside Darren Dzienciol in L.A.

— Krystle Knight Jewellery hosted a preview and brunch at E.P. & L.P. in West Hollywood to celebrate the brand’s Sun Showers Collection.

— Savannah Chrisley attended Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit in Irving, Texas.

— Martha Stewart created a candy mosaic to celebrate Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Sweet 16 in NYC.

— Olivia Culpo teamed up with Stella Artois to celebrate the brand’s “Host One to Remember” campaign in NYC.

— Migos gifted two solid gold Four Loko x Fools Gold records can pendants by Rory Rockmore at the brand’s booth at ComplexCon in Long Beach.

— Abbi Jacobson kicked off the coat drive with J.Crew & One Warm Coat at J.Crew at the Grove

— Kate Upton wore a custom jacket made by STACKED collection during the World Series in L.A.

— Gavin DeGraw and indie-folk-rock duo The Bergamot, performed in NYC to kick off the Live at Aloft Hotels 2018 Tour.

— Selena Gomez took a Hot Pilates class in West Hollywood.

— Brandi Glanville checked out Coobie Seamless Bras at PartyPopPost’s event, hosted by Anya Sarre, Chudney Ross and Samantha Gutstadt at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills.

— Frilly celebrated the opening of their showroom on Melrose Place with a dinner by Craig’s and cocktails by Saucey in West Hollywood.

— Nikki Reed snapped photos at Mercado Sagrado in Agora Hills, California.

