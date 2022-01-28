Giving it another go! Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are back together, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“They’re together. … They just like to keep their relationship private,” the insider says, adding that the couple “never lost touch” after calling it quits in February 2021. “They know no matter what, they have each other to lean on during tough times.”

Though the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, isn’t “rushing into anything serious” with the “Me, Myself and I” rapper, 32, the source notes that the duo have a lot of chemistry with one another.

“[They’re] just enjoying spending time together. Friends see them as a good match and are hoping this time around it’s for the long haul,” the source says.

Benson and G-Eazy (whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum) were first spotted together in May 2020 following the Spring Breakers star’s split from Cara Delevingne. The pair, who collaborated on a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” in 2021, bonded over their similar taste in music, and the “No Limit” musician gushed about Benson’s musical prowess five months into their relationship.

“She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She’s a special one,” G-Eazy told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for.”

He added: “It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

The pair seemed to be getting serious by January 2021, with a source telling Us exclusively that they were “in a great place. Friends of hers thought he might just be a rebellious rebound, but there is real chemistry between them, and it looks like they are in it for the long haul.”

Just one month later, however, Us confirmed that the Christmas Cupid star and the “Him & I” rapper had called it quits. “Ashley and G-Eazy fell hard for each other fast. Everything moved very quickly, and they were obsessed with each other. Recently things took a hard turn for the worse,” a source told Us in February 2021.

“They were arguing all the time and it wasn’t good for either of them,” the insider continued, adding that Benson was the one “who ended it.”

The twosome first sparked reconciliation rumors in December 2021, when they were photographed having lunch together in Los Angeles. The “Good Life” rapper was later spotted on a hike with Benson on Thursday, January 27.

With reporting by Diana Cooper