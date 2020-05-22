Ashley Benson Spotted at G-Eazy’s House After Her Split From Cara Delevingne

Back in the saddle. Ashley Benson paid a visit to G-Eazy after ending her relationship with Cara Delevingne earlier this month.

Benson, 30, was photographed outside of the 30-year-old “No Limit” rapper’s Los Angeles home on Thursday, May 21. The Pretty Little Liars alum looked casual in a pair of denim shorts, a ripped T-shirt and white Dr. Martens boots.

G-Eazy, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, also looked laid-back in a white T-shirt, green baseball cap and white sneakers.

The pair first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together multiple times in Los Angeles in recent weeks. Benson and G-Eazy were seen visiting Lassens Natural Food & Vitamins on May 10. Three days later, the duo were photographed kissing while they picked up take-out food. The Spring Breakers star even collaborated with G-Eazy to record a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” in April.

Although Benson and the “Good Life” rapper have gotten close, a source told Us Weekly on May 15 that the twosome “are hanging out and seeing each other, but it’s not serious.”

Us confirmed on May 6 that Benson and Delevingne, 27, had called it quits on their relationship after nearly two years together. The former couple were first linked in August 2018 but the model didn’t publicly acknowledge their relationship until months later.

Delevingne shared a video of her and Benson kissing via Instagram in June 2019. She told E! News at the time that she wanted to be more open about their relationship because the timing felt right.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” Delevingne explained. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary, so why not?”

Benson confirmed her split from the Paper Towns star when she “liked” a fan’s Instagram post on May 13. “Can’t Ashley have friends now?” the post read. “STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever.”

One day later, Delevingne asked fans to stop attacking Benson over the demise of their relationship.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” the Carnival Row star wrote via Instagram. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Scroll down to see pictures of Benson stepping out to visit G-Eazy.