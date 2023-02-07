Ashley Benson’s Dating History: From Cara Delevingne to G-Eazy

From long-term relationships to speculation about her costars, Ashley Benson has offered glimpses at her dating life over the years.

The actress rose to fame after playing Hanna Marin in Freeform’s series Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017. As fans watched Benson’s character fall in love with newcomer Caleb Rivers (Tyler Blackburn), some wondered whether the costars were dating off screen as well.

The Roswell, NM alum broke his silence on the speculation after the hit mystery series came to an end.

“We never officially dated. In navigating our relationship — as co-workers but also as friends — sometimes the lines blurred a little,” Blackburn told Playboy in June 2019. “We had periods when we felt more for each other, but ultimately we’re good buds. For the most part, those rumors made us laugh. But then sometimes we’d be like, ‘Did someone see us hugging the other night?’ She was a huge part of a huge change in my life, so I’ll always hold her dear.”

Benson went on to make headlines for her relationship with Cara Delevingne from 2018 to 2020. After their split, the California native addressed her decision to not share too much of her personal life with the public.

“I usually keep my relationships private,” she told Cosmopolitan U.K. in March 2021. “You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”

At the time, the Her Smell star admitted it was hard to hear other people’s “opinions” on her private life. “The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it,” Benson, who was linked to G-Eazy at the time, added. “People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don’t really know anything at all.”

The rapper, for his part, also offered rare insight into his bond with Benson ahead of their 2022 split.

“She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She’s a special one,” G-Eazy told Entertainment Tonight in 2020 about collaborating with his then-girlfriend. “Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her, given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

Scroll down for Benson’s complete dating history: