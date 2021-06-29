Cara Delevingne Jokes About Ashley Benson Sex Bench Photos: 'It Was Heavy'

A good sense of humor! Cara Delevingne knows that the 2019 photos of her carrying a large sex toy into her home with ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson became a meme — and she thinks it’s pretty funny.

“The picture is hysterical,” the Suicide Squad star, 28, told Cosmopolitan for its July/August 2021 cover story, published on Tuesday, June 29. “It was heavy.”

The British model was referencing a series of photos published in May 2019 that showed her and the Pretty Little Liars alum, 31, toting a large sex toy into their then-home. The pictures immediately lit up social media, not least because they arrived right before the start of Pride Month.

Though the sex bench brought joy to a large corner of the internet, it ended up posing a problem for Delevingne, who eventually had to move because the snaps made her home so identifiable. In addition to fending off photographers, the Paper Towns star also dealt with break-ins.

Still, she has no regrets about her open display of the bench in question, especially now that she’s a purveyor of sex toys herself. In 2020, she joined brand Lora DiCarlo as co-owner and creative advisor. “I’m like a kid at the candy shop,” she told Cosmo. “That’s my job — to test out sex toys. That is the coolest thing ever.”

She added: “I will walk out with many sex benches as a means to continue doing what I do.”

While the sex bench lives on in fans’ memories, Delevingne and Benson called it quits in 2020 after nearly two years of dating. The Spring Breakers star later moved on with G-Eazy, whom she dated from June 2020 to February 2021. Delevingne, who previously dated St. Vincent, has not been publicly linked to anyone since her relationship with Benson ended.

She does, however, get annoyed when people think she’s dating a woman just because she’s hanging out with her. “People constantly assume that any woman I’m standing next to or photographed with must be someone I’m dating, which has been challenging — not only on me but also on them,” she explained. “It makes me want to become more of a hermit and isolate myself, which is horrible because I’m a person that loves to be around people.”

Last year, the Carnival Row star came out as pansexual, meaning she’s attracted to people of all genders. “I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” she told Variety in June 2020. “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”