Ashley Benson has welcomed her first baby with husband Brandon Davis.

Benson, 34, was photographed stepping out with Davis, 45, in Westwood, California, after giving birth. In pics published by the Daily Mail, Benson donned a pair of comfy black pants and a black crop top with a green button-down shirt layered on top. Davis wore a striped sweater and black shorts, wrapping his arm around Benson’s shoulder as they walked.

The Pretty Little Liars alum and Davis had a whirlwind romance after initially being linked in January 2023. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June 2023 and announced their engagement the following month.

“My best frienddddd. I love you,” Benson captioned a July 2023 Instagram Story photo of her engagement ring, which Davis then reposted, writing, “Love of my life.”

One month after confirming their engagement, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Benson and Davis transitioned into their romance in a “very healthy” way after years of friendship. “They’re head over heels in love,” the insider said in August 2023. “Ashley feels secure and safe with him.”

Us subsequently revealed in October 2023 that Benson was expecting her first baby with Davis. “She’s around the four month [mark] and so excited to be a mom, she’s been eating really well and taking care of her body,” a source shared. “Ashley’s family is also thrilled for her.”

Meanwhile, a second insider divulged that the pregnancy “was not a surprise” and Benson “always wanted to be a mom.”

“She wanted to start a family with Brandon. It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning,” the source told Us. “She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”

Indeed, Benson hinted in September 2019 that she hoped to have a big family in the future. “I want, like, 25 kids. Now [my former Pretty Little Liars costars Troian Bellisario and Shay Mitchell] are going to help with mine whenever I get pregnant — not anytime soon — but it’ll be fun,” she told People at the time, noting that she had already bought “three vintage T-shirts for [her] future children.”

She added: “I’m going to keep them until they can wear them. I will go crazy.”

As Benson and Davis prepared for the arrival of their little one, news broke in November 2023 that they had secretly married.

Through all of the major milestones in their relationship, Benson and Davis remained relatively under the radar. She previously explained why she chose to leave her personal life out of the spotlight. “I usually keep my relationships private,” she told Cosmopolitan UK in March 2021. “You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”