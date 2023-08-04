Ashley Benson Feels Secure and Safe With Fiance Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson found The One in her fiancé, Brandon Davis, nearly one month after getting engaged.

“They’re head over heels in love,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Ashley feels secure and safe with him.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, and Davis, 43, were first linked in January after years of friendship, which, according to the insider, has been “very healthy” for them as they transitioned from platonic pals to something more.

Davis — who is the grandson of late oil magnate Marvin Davis — proposed to Benson last month. “My best frienddddd. I love you,” the bride-to-be wrote via her Instagram Story on July 26, showing off her oval-shaped engagement ring.

Davis shared the same images on his social media page, captioning it, “Love of my life.”

The twosome were first spotted together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in January, shortly before confirming their romance. Benson and Brandon made their social media debut several months later in June after attending a mutual friend’s wedding.

“Had the most amazing time celebrating the two of you … what a beautiful wedding 🖤🖤,” the actress gushed via Instagram on June 26, sharing a pic of the couple holding hands.

Prior to finding love with the oil heir, Benson had a number of high-profile romances. She dated stars including Ryan Good, Cara Delevingne and G-Eazy, but preferred to keep the intimate details to herself.

“I usually keep my relationships private,” Benson told Cosmopolitan UK in a March 2021 interview. “You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”

Benson also praised the importance of having a trustworthy inner circle. “I need to be surrounded by positive people,” she explained. “I have an amazing core group. That’s the best thing that’s come out of quarantine, having this very solid foundation of friends who have my back, and I have theirs. It’s really nice to have that support for all of us.”

Brandon, for his part, previously dated actresses Mischa Barton and Lindsay Lohan in the early 2000s. He was also friends with sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton at the time.

For more on Benson’s relationship with Brandon, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.