Ashley Benson is lucky in love with Brandon Davis, kicking off their whirlwind romance in early 2023.

The duo was first spotted together in January of that year when attending a Los Angeles Lakers game together. They later went Instagram official in June 2023, announcing their engagement the following month.

“My best frienddddd. I love you,” Benson captioned an Instagram Story post showing off her giant ring in July 2023.

Previously, Benson was in an on-off relationship with Ryan Good from 2012 until 2017 before dating Cara Delevingne for two years. After she and Delevingne split in 2018, Benson was romantically linked to G-Eazy in 2020 and 2022.

While the Pretty Little Liars actress has shown glimpses of her love with Davis — who is the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis — she is notoriously private when it comes to her love life.

“I usually keep my relationships private,” she explained to Cosmopolitan UK in March 2023. “You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”

Keep scrolling to see Benson and Davis’ relationship timeline: