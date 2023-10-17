Ashley Benson is pregnant her and fiancé Brandon Davis‘ first baby, Us Weekly confirms.

“She’s around the four month [mark] and so excited to be a mom, she’s been eating really well and taking care of her body,” a source exclusively tells Us. “Ashley’s family is also thrilled for her.”

A second insider adds that Benson’s pregnancy “was not a surprise” since the actress, 33, “always wanted to be a mom,”

“She wanted to start a family with Brandon. It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning,” the second source explains. “She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”

Benson and Davis, 43 — who is the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis — were first linked in January after being spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game together. The couple made their relationship Instagram official several months later after attending a mutual friend’s wedding in June.

“Had the most amazing time celebrating the two of you … what a beautiful wedding 🖤🖤,” Benson gushed while sharing a photo of her and Brandon holding hands.

The following month, Brandon popped the question. “My best frienddddd. I love you,” Benson wrote via her Instagram Story in July, showing off her oval-shaped engagement ring.

Brandon, for his part, shared the exciting news via his own social media page. “Love of my life,” he captioned the pics.

The twosome have since been seen celebrating their love on multiple occasions. They stepped out for a casual date at the movies in September and were spotted out for a romantic dinner in West Hollywood the following month.

While Brandon and Benson have had a whirlwind romance, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August that the pair started off as friends before their connection turned romantic.

“They’re head over heels in love,” the insider shared,noting the twosome have a “very healthy” relationship. “Ashley feels secure and safe with him.”

While Benson ultimately found The One with Brandon, she has had several high-profile romances over the years. The Pretty Little Liars alum has been linked to Ryan Good, Cara Delevingne, G-Eazy and others. However, Benson has been known to keep the details about her love life close to her chest.

“I usually keep my relationships private,” Benson told Cosmopolitan UK in a March 2021 interview. “You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”

In Touch was first to report that Benson is expecting.

With reporting by Travis Conin and Andrea Simpson