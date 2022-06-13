So cute! Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario and more stars from Pretty Little Liars have offered a glimpse at their off-screen families.

Mitchell welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Matte Babel in October 2019 after two years of dating. The actress later reflected on receiving the news that baby No. 2 was on the way amid a family tragedy.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” the You alum wrote via Instagram in February 2022, referring to her late grandmother. “It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

Four months later, Mitchell shared an adorable photo of the newest addition to her family.

“Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy,” the Canada native, who played Emily Fields, captioned the Instagram snap in June 2022, one day after announcing her daughter’s arrival. “We’re so happy you’re here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my ‘person,’ my Grandma Romaine. ❤️.”

Bellisario, for her part, has kept her pregnancies more low-key on social media. In August 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that the Stumptown alum was expecting her first child with husband Patrick Adams.

“The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives,” the Suits alum wrote via Instagram in October 2018. “Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

In June 2021, the twosome revealed that they secretly welcomed their second daughter,​​ Elliot, one month prior. “Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.,” Bellisario, who portrayed Spencer Hastings, captioned a photo of her and her newborn via Instagram at the time.

Adams subsequently revealed that their second child entered the world while they were in the hospital parking garage.

“[Troian] is still on all fours, butt facing the windshield,” the actor recalled his wife’s delivery in his car during an episode of Katie Lowe’s “Katie’s Crib” podcast. “Her butt’s at my head level, so I just go and pull down her pants, and [the baby’s] head is right there.”

Adams noted that he delivered his daughter “in the span of about three minutes.”

Keep scrolling for a guide to the Pretty Little Liars‘ family members: