Unveiling her bundle of joy. Shay Mitchell shared the first photo of her second daughter with partner Matte Babel and revealed the little one’s name one day after announcing she gave birth.

“Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy,” Mitchell, 35, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 5. “We’re so happy you’re here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my ‘person,’ my Grandma Romaine. ❤️.”

The photo showed the Pretty Little Liars alum — who also shares Atlas, 2, with Babel, 41 — holding her newborn baby on her chest. Rome already has a full head of dark locks, just like her mama, and Mitchell showed off her nameplate necklace, which reads “Rome.”

The Dollface star told her Instagram followers in February that baby No. 2 was on the way with topless bump photos, but she also described her conflicting feelings about celebrating the pregnancy while still mourning her grandmother’s death.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” Mitchell told her followers at the time via an Instagram caption. “It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

The Canada native quickly received a flood of congratulatory comments after revealing she honored her late grandmother on Sunday.

“This is so beautiful Shay. Congratulations. ❤️,” former PLL costar Tyler Blackburn commented.

I. Marlene King, the Pretty Little Liars showrunner, added, “All the love in the world. Congratulations 💖💖💖.”

Mitchell revealed that she gave birth when she showed up at a Los Angeles event for her BÉIS luggage brand sporting a crop top and no baby bump.

“I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I’ve actually been outside of the house since having her,” she told E! News on Saturday.

She joked about her big night out via her Instagram Story. “Mom and Dad night out,” Mitchell said in a video showing Babel driving them to the event. However, the clip was taken at sunset, indicating they didn’t exactly paint the town red. “More like night IN. Back to bed,” she jokingly captioned the video.

