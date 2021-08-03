Wedded bliss? Shay Mitchell revealed why getting married to longtime boyfriend Matte Babel isn’t a high priority after the couple welcomed daughter Atlas in 2019.

“I don’t know if I’ve done anything in order,” Mitchell, 34, said on E! News’ Daily Pop on Tuesday, August 3. “I didn’t get married before a child. I had a child, didn’t get married. I don’t really know if that’s in the cards of us. I think we both agree, maybe it’s just me.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum, who has been dating Babel, 40, since 2017, is happy with their current dynamic and lifestyle.

“There’s no pressure here,” the Onda tequila cofounder explained. “I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I’m like, ‘I choose you and you choose me.’ It keeps us on our toes.”

The Heiresses actress added: “I’m like, ‘Hey, I can walk out. I don’t need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.’ And same with him. It keeps it sexy.”

Mitchell teased that perhaps the couple will focus on baby No. 2 as they decide whether marriage is the right fit for them in the future.

“I feel so unproductive from last [coronavirus] pandemic [lockdown]. I should have had a baby,” she joked. “I don’t know, I’d love to. When the time is right, you’d be the first to know.”

The Dollface star previously spoke with Us Weekly about her ups and downs with Babel after quarantining together amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

“It is a lot at times. And I think that too can go on ebbs and flows. One minute I’m like, ‘You stay on this side of the bedroom, I’ll be on this side, do not cross this line.’ You know?” Mitchell exclusively told Us in January. “And then other days I’m like, ‘Oh, this is awesome. I feel very grateful that I have you here to watch this Netflix show.’ You know what I mean? So it comes in ebbs and flows for sure.”

Seven months prior, the Canada native shared her stance on marriage, telling Entertainment Tonight that it’s “never something I really cared for.” She explained in June 2020 that she “loves weddings,” but wasn’t sure if that was something she wanted for herself.

“Love weddings. I can watch them all day long. I love attending, I love being a part of my friends’ [weddings], anybody’s to be quite honest,” the You alum said. “It’s just not something I care for for myself and it’s something that Matte and I have spoken about.”

Mitchell noted that the TV host has questioned whether her thoughts on the subject will change, but she’s stayed the course thus far. “He’s been like, ‘You sure?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we work so well right now,’” she said. “It’s great and this dynamic just works for us.”