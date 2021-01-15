Not always easy. Shay Mitchell got real about the ups and downs of her relationship with boyfriend Matte Babel, especially during the quarantine brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a lot at times. And I think that too can go on ebbs and flows,” the actress, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, January 15. “One minute I’m like, ‘You stay on this side of the bedroom, I’ll be on this side, do not cross this line.’ You know? And then other days I’m like, ‘Oh, this is awesome. I feel very grateful that I have you here to watch this Netflix show.’ You know what I mean? So it comes in ebbs and flows for sure.”

Mitchell believes in self-care amid the new normal. “I think we too also have to take our moments of alone time. I think that’s always really important,” she noted. “I definitely treasure those moments I get to myself as well.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum began dating Babel, 40, in 2017. The couple welcomed daughter Atlas in October 2019.

Mitchell divulged in June 2020 that she does not want to get engaged to Babel. “A lot of people ask. It’s never been something I really cared for,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, referring to marriage. “And I love weddings, love weddings. I can watch them all day long. I love attending, I love being a part of my friends’ [weddings], anybody’s to be quite honest. It’s just not something I care for for myself and it’s something that Matte and I have spoken about.”

The You alum then shared that Babel has questioned her stance on the matter. “He’s been like, ‘You sure?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we work so well right now,’” she said. “It’s great and this dynamic just works for us.”

Not only is Mitchell busy in her personal life, but she also has a thriving career. She still knows how to take care of herself amid the demands, though.

She recently announced her partnership with digital fitness and nutrition platform Openfit to launch Four Weeks of Focus, a new workout program developed by fitness influencer Kelsey Heenan for Mitchell and her audience of 30 million followers on social media. Members are invited to take the journey with the Canada native by working out with her and pal Stephanie Shepherd as Heenan trains them five times per week for a half hour.

“I think after the year that we had last year, you know, I wasn’t feeling very motivated whatsoever. I just wanted a new start. I wanted something that I could commit to, and this felt like the perfect program for that,” Mitchell told Us on Friday. “It’s four weeks, we work out five days a week for 30 minutes. And I don’t care how busy your schedule [is].​​ We can find those 30 minutes.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi