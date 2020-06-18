Words of wisdom. Shay Mitchell has been bonding over babies with Troian Bellisario since becoming a mom in October 2019.

“It’s just awesome getting advice from her,” the Bèis Travel creator, 33, recently told Us Weekly exclusively of her former Pretty Little Liars costar, 34. “She’s so incredible with everything that she does, but especially in the mother role, so, yeah, she’s definitely somebody that I have on speed dial.”

The Canadian actress went on to share Bellisario’s tips with Us. (The Clara star shares her 20-month-old daughter, Aurora, with her husband, Patrick J. Adams). “[She said to] go with your gut and to not pay attention to anything else,” Mitchell explained. “That’s truly something that I live by. If it feels right, then that’s what I do and I don’t second guess myself.”

The You alum gave birth to her and Matte Babel’s first child, Atlas, last year, but hasn’t shared any advice with pregnant Sasha Pieterse, who also starred on the Freeform show.

The Perfectionists alum, 24, has “it covered,” Mitchell told Us. “She’s gonna be the best mom ever, but [if] she does have any questions or needs any tips or tricks, she knows who to call. … We’re always here for her.”

Pieterse, who announced her pregnancy last month, is “absolutely stunning” ahead of her and husband Hudson Sheaffer‘s first child’s arrival. “She’s glowing in all ways,” Mitchell gushed.

When it comes to her own little one, Atlas is reaching exciting new milestones at 8 months old. “She can sit up and she loves it,” the Canadian actress told Us. “She’s super happy, which is awesome. She’s, like, always laughing to herself regardless of if we’re making her laugh or not. … She’s been a great little sleeper so far. Her personality is coming out.”

While Mitchell’s daughter hasn’t learned to crawl yet, the Bliss author “isn’t mad about it.” She explained to Us, “It’s kind of nice. I put her in a spot and she stays there, so it’s definitely handy.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane