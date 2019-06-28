Shay Mitchell is pregnant — and she and boyfriend Matte Babel couldn’t be happier! The Pretty Little Liars star revealed the news on Instagram Friday, June 28, with the adorable caption, “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?”

The Bliss author was first linked to Babel, a host and music reporter, after they were spotted on an October 2018 dinner date at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the couple are “extremely happy” about the baby news.

Here are five things you need to know about Mitchell’s beau:

He Was Born in Canada

Something the two have in common is their nationality. They are both Canadian-born, despite living in the states. The music reporter was born in Toronto and attended Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario.

He Appeared on Degrassi

Art imitated life when the actor was on Degrassi, playing a “Teen Star Host.” Ultimately, he would become a TV host in real life.

He’s Met Drake

Canadians really do stick together! Aside from posting the rapper’s album art to his personal Instagram — he even has a selfie of the two together. This isn’t surprising since he too works in the music industry as a reporter.

He Isn’t Afraid to Show His Feelings

The sweet pair have been through a lot together (the actress revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2018). Last year, he posted a selfie with Mitchell writing, “Always pause for a good pic and tell her how much you love her.”

He’s a Former Professional Athlete

The TV personality played basketball and football in college. He chose to leave school during his third year to play professional football in Europe.

