Pretty little pair! Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, announced their daughter Atlas’ arrival in October 2019 — and the actress has been posting cute pictures with her little one ever since.

The Pretty Little Liars alum’s infant made her debut with a sweet shot of them holding hands, captioned, “Never letting go.”

The Dollface star gushed about her relationship with the little one the following month. “In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love … then came you,” the Bliss author wrote on Instagram at the time. “Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived. You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met.”

The Béis Travel creator went on to write, “I wake up each day (and also every 2-3 hours still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours. I’m still learning about you and I’ll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say ‘I know you.’ Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan.”

That same day, the Canadian native revealed her daughter’s name and explained the sweet inspiration behind the moniker.

“A close friend of ours was listing off names for her daughter that she had had a year and a half ago,” Mitchell told Vogue. “Then she said Atlas and I looked at Matte, and he looked at me, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ It’s just the perfect name; from that day, we knew it was going to be Atlas. People would ask us, ‘Do you have a name?’ But we were keeping it hidden. I’m sorry to everybody that I lied to!”

