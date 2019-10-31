



A sweet mother-daughter selfie! Shay Mitchell held her infant in a close-up shot on her Tuesday, October 30, Instagram Story.

“Snuggle buddies,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, captioned the photo of her little one sleeping.

The actress announced on October 20 that she and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, had welcomed their first child. “Never letting go,” the new mom wrote on Instagram at the time.

Days after the reveal, the new parents celebrated Drake’s 33rd birthday — and the Bliss author was bashed for leaving her baby girl at home. “Wait. So you literally just had her and you’re more worried about clubbing with Drake? Wooow,” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, “Mother of the year award right here!!!! As if you seriously could leave your baby to go party?!!! I hope the child’s aid looks into this and your abilities to be a good parent cause damn!!! Lacking some serious skills there sweety! #selfish.”

The Beís Travel creator responded to the haters on her Instagram Story on Monday , saying, “I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party. It wasn’t three days and she was with [my dog] Angel, so …”

When another Instagram troll called her “disgusting” for going out “three days” after giving birth, Mitchell clapped back in the comments. “Days?” she wrote. “Lol honey, just because I posted on that day doesn’t mean she was born on that day.”

The Dollface star announced on social media in June that she and Babel, 39, were expecting after suffering a miscarriage in 2018. They documented Mitchell’s pregnancy journey on YouTube’s Almost Ready, from a strip club baby shower to an action-packed gender reveal.

In July, the model told Us Weekly exclusively how the music journalist was doting on her, explaining, “[He gives] massages. Not very long ones, but I’ll take them when I can get them. He’s … supporting my wants to continue working throughout this whole process, so that’s always good.”

The then-pregnant star went on to say that their relationship works well because they value “respect first and foremost” and “balance.” She added, “We’re not completely codependent of each other. That’s always worked for me. We’re like two pillars holding up something, so I kind of like that.”