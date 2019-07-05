



It’s morphin’ time! As pregnant Shay Mitchell and boyfriend Matte Babel prepare to welcome their first child together, the couple found out they’re expecting a baby girl — through a fight between a Pink Power Ranger and a Blue Power Ranger.

“Shay wanted to surprise Matte with a gender reveal that would keep him guessing, but it was a surprise for her too,” reads the description of their Thursday, July 4, YouTube video. “So they left it up to Shay’s assistant Liz to do the planning. They saw a lot of gender reveals that involved pink and blue cake and balloons, but thought a touch of drama would really set this one apart from the rest.”

At the start of the video, Mitchell, 32, polled her loved ones on their predictions via telephone, and six out of eight told her they thought she’s having a girl. But the You actress begged to differ. “I truly think I am having boy,” she said in the clip. “Because, ugh, just the retribution of having a girl — my parents would just look at me and be like, ‘It’s karma, bitch.’”

The Power Rangers then appeared on a balcony and made a show of hand-to-hand combat, though the actors had difficulty breathing through their masks after they tumbled into a pool.

“Can you guys just say if it’s a girl or a boy?” Babel, a Canadian host and music reporter, said during the theatrics.

Ultimately, the Pink Power Ranger reigned supreme. “Oh, my God, everybody freaking knew!” Mitchell exclaimed. “I thought it was a boy for the longest time. Obviously, I’m super happy. I’m just like, it’s crazy. Everybody was right.”

“Never in the history of reveals have I seen Power Rangers,” the Pretty Little Liars alum raved.

Mitchell, who revealed in January that she had suffered a miscarriage, announced the pregnancy on June 28. She’ll document the maternity journey in her upcoming web series, Almost Ready, debuting on July 17.

