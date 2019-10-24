



Parents’ night out! Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, celebrated Drake’s 33rd birthday just days after welcoming their newborn daughter.

“Shay looked absolutely amazing, definitely not like she had just given birth,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, October 24, of the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32. “She was dancing and living her best life, and her and Matte were having so much fun together.” Drake surprised his guests with McDonald’s French fries and cheeseburgers.

The actress posted a video of herself dancing with Babel, 39, on her Wednesday, October 23, Instagram Story, captioned, “Parents.”

This footage came three days after the You star announced that she and the music journalist had welcomed their baby girl. “Never letting go,” the Béis Travel creator wrote alongside a photo of her infant holding her finger.

Mitchell went on to share a video documenting her labor and delivery on YouTube’s Almost Ready. At 23 hours, the Dollface star got an epidural, and she started pushing 10 hours after that. “Oh, it’s so crazy,” the new mom cried when her bundle of joy finally arrived.

She and Babel announced in June that they were expecting their first baby after suffering a miscarriage in 2018. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?” the then-pregnant star captioned her baby bump reveal at the time.

Her boyfriend added with a post of his own: “Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom. We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

Mitchell told Us exclusively in July how he was doting on her, explaining, “[He gives] massages. “Not very long ones, but I’ll take them when I can get them. He’s … supporting my wants to continue working throughout this whole process, so that’s always good.”

The Bliss author added of their relationship: “We’re not completely codependent of each other. That’s always worked for me. We’re like two pillars holding up something, so I kind of like that.”