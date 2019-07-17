Next stop, parenthood! Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, are gearing up for their baby girl’s arrival in Almost Ready.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, kept her pregnancy private for the first two trimesters, finally announcing the news in June on Instagram. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” she captioned a topless baby bump pic at the time.

The music reporter, 38, shared another shot from the actress’ maternity shoot, writing, “Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom…We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

Since the couple’s reveal, the You star has been showing off her budding belly on social media while rocking a variety of bikinis and glam date-night looks.

“This is my new sucking in,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and friend Alex Merrell wearing orange bathing suits, matching striped towels on their heads and black sunnies in July. “#summerbod2019.”

That same month, the pair revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with an epic gender reveal featuring a battle between blue and pink Power Rangers. While the Possession of Hannah Grace star “truly” thought that she was carrying a son, the pink fighter won!

“I thought it was a boy for the longest time,” Mitchell exclaimed when she found out. “Obviously, I’m super happy. I’m just like, it’s crazy. Everybody was right.”

She went on to say that having a baby girl will be “retribution,” adding, “My parents [will] just look at me and be like, ‘It’s karma, bitch.’”

Keep scrolling to see what Mitchell revealed about her pregnancy and her relationship while filming Almost Ready with the Canada Sings host.