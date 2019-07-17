



Sharing her story. Shay Mitchell opened up about her miscarriage on the Wednesday, July 17, episode of Almost Ready.

“I chose to hold on until I announced [my second pregnancy] because of the first time,” the You star, 32, revealed on the show’s first episode. “It didn’t go as I had hoped for, and it was extremely difficult. … When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it. I still have those photos on my phone. I still have all the doctor visit [videos], and it’s weird because I haven’t looked at them, but it’s not like I forgot about that happening. Of course, I’m, like, super happy, but I still feel for the one that I lost.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, revealed in June that they are expecting their first child together. “Does this mean that I’m allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?” the actress captioned a bare baby bump photo on Instagram last month.

The music reporter, 38, added with a post of his own: “Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom…We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

Mitchell showed off their baby-to-be’s nursery in the Almost Ready episode — which has not yet been decorated. “We haven’t touched one thing in here because of the miscarriage,” the pregnant star admitted. “I just want to wait it out. I want to get to as late as possible and then I’ll do this.”

She added, “Fortunately, it was one time. I know other friends, other women, who have gone through a way harder journey. … It’s just really tough because you feel broken as a woman and that’s not a great feeling.”

The Possession of Hannah Grace star revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in January when she posted a series of pics from the previous year. “Although it was an amazing year it didn’t come without hardships,” she wrote on her Instagram Story before sharing a sonogram picture and a broken heart emoji.

