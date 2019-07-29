



Pregnant and pampered! Shay Mitchell revealed how her boyfriend, Matte Babel, is helping her through her pregnancy.

“[He gives] massages,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Friday, July 26, while promoting Hulu’s Dollface at the CTAM TCA Summer Press Tour. “Not very long ones, but I’ll take them when I can get them. He’s … supporting my wants to continue working throughout this whole process, so that’s always good.”

The actress went on to say that her relationship with the music journalist, 38, works because of “respect first and foremost,” as well as “balance.”

“We’re not completely codependent of each other,” the You star said. “That’s always worked for me. We’re like two pillars holding up something, so I kind of like that.”

After keeping the first two trimesters of her pregnancy a secret, the Beis Travel creator announced in June that she and Babel are expecting their first child together after suffering a miscarriage in 2018.

“I chose to hold on until I announced [my second pregnancy] because of the first time,” Mitchell revealed on the first episode of her YouTube show “Almost Ready” earlier this month. “It didn’t go as I had hoped for, and it was extremely difficult. … When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it. I still have those photos on my phone. I still have all the doctor visit [videos], and it’s weird because I haven’t looked at them, but it’s not like I forgot about that happening. Of course, I’m, like, super happy, but I still feel for the one that I lost.”

That’s why the pregnant star and her boyfriend have yet to decorate their baby-to-be’s nursery. “We haven’t touched one thing in here because of the miscarriage,” she explained. “I just want to wait it out. I want to get to as late as possible and then I’ll do this.”

Dollface premieres on Hulu on Friday, November 15.

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

