Proud mama. Shay Mitchell posted an empowering picture breast-feeding her daughter, Atlas, via Instagram.

“Breast friends,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, wrote alongside the glam shot with her nearly 2-month-old daughter on Tuesday, December 10.

Celebrity moms, including Mitchell’s former PLL costar Troian Bellisario, were quick to comment on the pic and praise the actress.

“Friggin epic,” Bellisario, 34, who shares 14-month daughter Aurora with husband Patrick J. Adams, wrote.

Hilary Duff, who is a mother of two, quipped, “That exactly what I looked liiiike !!! 😂”

“Mommy Goals!” Ashley Graham, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, commented.

Mitchell welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Matte Babel, in October. The You star gushed about her newborn during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly last month.

“I’m really, really lucky,” Mitchell told Us on November 15. “She’s an easy baby so far so we’ll see!”

The actress documented her pregnancy on her “Almost Ready” YouTube show throughout the year.

“I am terrified of giving birth. … I know Matte will be there, but I think having a doula who can give us advice will be a really big support,” she said before going into labor in October.

During the final episode of the series, viewers saw Atlas’ birth after 33 hours of labor.

“This is definitely the most intense experience of my life. Matte and I are parents, I can’t believe it,” she gushed. “And we thought being pregnant was a journey? We have just begun.”

Back in January, Mitchell revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

“Although it was an amazing year it didn’t come without hardships,” she wrote alongside a sonogram of a baby along with a broken heart emoji at the time. “In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together—in good times and in bad—and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.”