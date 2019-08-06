Shay Mitchell’s Most Relatable Quotes About Pregnancy: ‘I Peed Myself’

Honesty hour! Shay Mitchell announced her pregnancy in June and has been candid about her journey to motherhood ever since.

From showing off swollen feet to admitting she wears diapers, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, has shared a variety of pregnancy symptoms on social media and her “Almost Ready” YouTube show.

The You star waited until she was six months along to publicly announce that she and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, are expecting. “Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world,” the music journalist, 38, wrote on Instagram in June. “The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom…We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

The statement came six months after Mitchell revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. Because of her pregnancy loss, the actress kept the news under wraps from some of her friends, as well.

“She kept it very, very, very, very secret,” Sasha Pieterse told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “We knew that she was trying, but we weren’t sure until she told us.” She went on to say that Mitchell shared the news in a “pretty private way” and let everyone know “at the same time.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 23, added, “I’ve seen her go through all these different stages and there was a time where she didn’t even think she wanted kids. So to be at this point and how excited she is, she’s going to be such a good mom. She’s always been so independent and so strong and confident and I think that’s exactly what she is going to bring to the table with her kids. I think it’s so special and she’s just got such a big heart so that baby is loved already.”

Keep scrolling for a look at the pregnant star’s most relatable quotes about her pregnancy.